Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.31

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 55044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

Cascades Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The firm has a market cap of C$942.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

