PFS Partners LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 726,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,024. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

