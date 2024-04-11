Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 20,288 shares.The stock last traded at $52.91 and had previously closed at $53.07.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

