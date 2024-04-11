FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 223,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 221,631 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.49.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

