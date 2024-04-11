FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTTGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 223,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 221,631 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.49.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

