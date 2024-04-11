X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 28,929 shares.The stock last traded at $48.20 and had previously closed at $48.29.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

