Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,842. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

