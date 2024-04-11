Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Boosted by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

