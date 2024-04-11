Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,764. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

