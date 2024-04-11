First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 147.8% in March

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 107,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

