Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY remained flat at $15.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

