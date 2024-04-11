Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Up 244.0% in March

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NIKL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 66,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
