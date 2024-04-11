Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of KMTUY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMTUY

About Komatsu

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.