Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $209.25 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.