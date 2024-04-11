GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $209.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

