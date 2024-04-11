G&S Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

SIZE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.58. 2,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,469. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

