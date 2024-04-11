663 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $513.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.50 and a 200-day moving average of $476.69. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

