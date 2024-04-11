G&S Capital LLC Sells 30,060 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,745,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84,879 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 244,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 611,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.