Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.