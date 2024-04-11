Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,844 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $150,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.30. 802,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,295. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

