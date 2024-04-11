Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

FNDF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

