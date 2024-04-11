Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,659. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.