Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.27. The stock had a trading volume of 379,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

