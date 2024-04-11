Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.47. 669,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

