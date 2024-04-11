Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Annexon (ANNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX):
- 4/11/2024 – Annexon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – Annexon had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 4/1/2024 – Annexon had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Annexon had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Annexon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Annexon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Annexon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – Annexon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – Annexon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Annexon was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Annexon Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 337,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $551.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at Annexon
In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 in the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
