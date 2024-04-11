iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 5,008,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,921,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

