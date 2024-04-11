Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,578. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

