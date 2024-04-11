Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,517,327,000 after buying an additional 239,988 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.07. 95,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company's stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

