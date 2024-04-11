PFS Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 6.2% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned about 5.00% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:KJAN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 187,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

