29,148 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 183,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

