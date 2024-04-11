F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 532,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

