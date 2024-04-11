Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 361,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,440. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

