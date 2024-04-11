Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

SR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. 54,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

