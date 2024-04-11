Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,754. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.