Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.