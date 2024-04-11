holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.43 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $46,093.50 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.47 or 0.05002345 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00065599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003623 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01396389 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $65,587.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

