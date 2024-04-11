Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.24 million and $329.81 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00065599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.