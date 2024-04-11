Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

WM opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

