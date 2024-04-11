Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.12. 58,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average is $254.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

