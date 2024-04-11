Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $41.73

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.73, but opened at $42.73. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 54,712 shares trading hands.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

