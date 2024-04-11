EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.88. EverCommerce shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1,916 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 143.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

