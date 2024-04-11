BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £372.24 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($471.13).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 520.10 ($6.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,307,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 485.16. The company has a market capitalization of £87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 764.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

