Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Sells £5,387.80 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £5,387.80 ($6,819.14).

Personal Group Stock Performance

PGH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 156.50 ($1.98). 20,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,230.77 and a beta of 0.40. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145.02 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.78).

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Featured Articles

