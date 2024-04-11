Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 8,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 977,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,885,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 1,028,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

