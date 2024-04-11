Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.62. The company had a trading volume of 243,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,462. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

