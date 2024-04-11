Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $353.07. 96,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,992. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.