Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

