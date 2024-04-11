Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 888 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503,264. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

