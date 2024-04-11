Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,688 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899,699. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

