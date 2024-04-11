Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

