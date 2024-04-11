Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Rises By 80.2%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,663,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 1,478,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,775.5 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
